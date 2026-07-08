Dubai-bound Filipina arrested at Manila airport over alleged illegal recruitment, estafa cases

The 41-year-old passenger has been intercepted on July 5, during immigration screening at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, while she was preparing to leave the Philippines.

Dubai: A Filipina woman travelling to Dubai has been arrested at Manila’s main international airport after immigration officers discovered an active warrant of arrest linked to alleged illegal recruitment and estafa cases, according to the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP).

NAIA Police Station 3 personnel has verified the information and coordinated with the Manila Police District (MPD) Warrant and Subpoena Section for the implementation of the warrant.

In a Facebook post, the PNP AVSEGROUP has noted that the Bureau of Immigration flagged the passenger after its system revealed an "outstanding warrant" against her.

Moreover, the accused has been facing an estafa case in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, with a recommended bail of ₱30,000.

The woman has been facing charges of large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment under Section 6 of Republic Act No. 8042 or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, as amended by Republic Act No. 10022, which defines and penalises illegal recruitment.

“We continue to strengthen our campaign against wanted persons to ensure that those facing cases are brought before the proper process of law,” said Bartolome in Filipino.

PNP AVSEGROUP director police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr. has stressed that authorities will continue efforts to locate wanted individuals and ensure that those facing cases are brought before the proper legal process.

Meanwhile, the accused is now under custody of the MPD for documentation and further legal proceedings.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.