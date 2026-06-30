Planning a trip to Oman? Filipino travellers no longer need HIV certificate

“The DFA expresses its appreciation to the Omani government in light of this positive development, which is a testament to the excellent relations between the Republic of the Philippines and the Sultanate of Oman,” read the statement.

The DFA has welcomed the development, describing it as another sign of the strong relationship between the Philippines and Oman.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced the change, noting that the requirement has been removed for all Filipino travellers availing of the visa-free entry privilege.

Dubai: Filipinos planning a trip to Oman can now travel without presenting a negative HIV medical certificate if they are entering the country under Oman's 14-day visa-free entry programme.

At the time, Omani authorities have clarified that the requirement applied only to tourists entering Oman under the visa-free arrangement.

In April, the DFA has bared that it made “strong representations” to Omani authorities seeking the removal of the rule after it drew attention among travellers and migrant groups.

The latest development has come more than two months after the Philippine government formally asked Oman to reconsider the HIV certificate requirement.

The embassy has previously confirmed that the policy was under “serious review” by the Omani government, while the DFA expressed optimism that the issue would be be resolved.

The Omani Embassy has also stressed that Filipinos travelling on work visas were not covered by the requirement, easing concerns among overseas Filipino workers travelling to the Gulf country for employment.

The two countries have also cooperated on labour protection, consular assistance, and travel facilitation initiatives, reflecting their continued partnership in supporting Filipino nationals living and working in Oman.

The Philippines and Oman have maintained long-standing diplomatic and labour relations, with thousands of Filipinos working across various sectors in the sultanate.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.