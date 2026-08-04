Omani births reached 28,828, with expatriate births totalling 3,577
Muscat: Oman registered 32,405 live births and 4,590 deaths during the first half of 2026, with both births and deaths declining compared with the same period last year, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
The figures showed that 28,828 births were to Omani nationals and 3,577 to expatriate families. Of the total, 14,793 Omani boys and 14,035 Omani girls were born, while expatriate births comprised 1,847 boys and 1,730 girls. In June alone, Oman recorded 5,560 live births, down 1.7 per cent from 5,665 in May.
The data also showed that births among Omani females recorded the sharpest year-on-year decline, falling 3.7 per cent, while births among Omani males edged up 0.3 per cent. Births among expatriates declined 2 per cent, with male births down 1.5 per cent and female births 2.4 per cent lower.
A total of 4,590 deaths were recorded across the sultanate by the end of June, a 7.3 per cent decline from the corresponding period in 2025. Deaths among Omani nationals fell 6.6 per cent to 3,646, while expatriate deaths dropped 9.9 per cent to 944. During June, 736 deaths were registered, compared with 768 in May.
Female deaths declined more sharply than male deaths. Deaths among Omani women fell 10.6 per cent, compared with 3.8 per cent among Omani men. Among expatriates, female deaths declined 16.7 per cent, while male deaths fell 8.3 per cent. The NCSI said the figures are provisional and exclude births and deaths occurring outside Oman.