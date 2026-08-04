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One killed, four injured after vehicle overturns in Oman

Police helicopter transfers victim after vehicle overturns on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The ROP said the victim, an Omani citizen, died at the scene, while the four injured passengers were treated by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority before being transferred to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital for further medical care.
The ROP said the victim, an Omani citizen, died at the scene, while the four injured passengers were treated by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority before being transferred to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital for further medical care.
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Dubai: One person was killed and four others were injured after a vehicle overturned and veered off Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in Oman, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Tuesday.

The ROP said the victim, an Omani citizen, died at the scene, while the four injured passengers were treated by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority before being transferred to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital for further medical care.

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Police aviation transported the body of the deceased from Haima Hospital to the Wilayat of Bidbid.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash but said the vehicle overturned before leaving the road.

The Royal Oman Police urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to help reduce road accidents and protect lives.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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