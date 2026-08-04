Police helicopter transfers victim after vehicle overturns on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road
Dubai: One person was killed and four others were injured after a vehicle overturned and veered off Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in Oman, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Tuesday.
The ROP said the victim, an Omani citizen, died at the scene, while the four injured passengers were treated by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority before being transferred to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital for further medical care.
Police aviation transported the body of the deceased from Haima Hospital to the Wilayat of Bidbid.
Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash but said the vehicle overturned before leaving the road.
The Royal Oman Police urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to help reduce road accidents and protect lives.