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Oman allows up to 50% vehicle window tint under updated road rules

Front windscreens remain exempt as new rules permit up to 50% window tinting

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Vehicle owners may tint all windows except the front windscreen, which must remain completely untinted.
Vehicle owners may tint all windows except the front windscreen, which must remain completely untinted.
Supplied

Dubai: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has updated its vehicle window tinting regulations, allowing motorists to tint side and rear windows by up to 50 per cent while maintaining restrictions designed to safeguard road visibility and safety.

Under the revised rules, vehicle owners may tint all windows except the front windscreen, which must remain completely untinted. The maximum permitted tint for side and rear windows is 50 per cent, the ROP said.

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ROP also clarified that vehicles fitted with factory-installed tinted side windows may be licensed, provided the glass allows at least 30 per cent visible light transmission.

In addition, motorists are permitted to use matte paint protection films or vehicle wraps, provided they comply with the prescribed standards and retain an appropriate finish.

The updated regulations were announced as part of the ROP's efforts to simplify procedures for motorists while maintaining road safety standards.

The police said the changes seek to strike a balance between driver comfort, visibility and safety, particularly in light of Oman's climatic conditions, while responding to motorists' suggestions and enhancing the services provided to road users.

The ROP reiterated that the front windscreen remains exempt from the new tinting allowance and urged motorists to comply with the approved specifications when modifying their vehicles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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