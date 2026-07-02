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Oman says no oil spill after vessel runs aground near Hallaniyat Islands reserve

Environment Authority monitors grounding near protected marine area

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Preliminary inspections confirmed that the waters surrounding the vessel remained free of oil contamination.
Preliminary inspections confirmed that the waters surrounding the vessel remained free of oil contamination.

Dubai: Omani authorities have confirmed that no oil spill occurred after a vessel ran aground near the Hallaniyat Islands Marine Buffer Zone, following inspections of the environmentally protected area.

The Environment Authority said it was monitoring the incident after the vessel grounded near Al Qibliyah Island within the Hallaniyat Islands Marine Buffer Zone. It added that there was no evidence of oil pollution in the surrounding waters.

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Field inspections, carried out in the Wilayat of Shaleem and the Hallaniyat Islands in Oman’s Dhofar Governorate, found that the grounding posed no environmental threat to the protected coastal and marine habitats.

The authority said environmental teams were continuing to monitor the site in coordination with the relevant authorities to assess any potential impact and ensure the protection of the marine ecosystem.

Preliminary inspections confirmed that the waters surrounding the vessel remained free of oil contamination, easing concerns over possible environmental damage in one of Oman's ecologically sensitive marine areas.

The authority said monitoring operations would continue as a precaution and that it stood ready to respond should environmental conditions change.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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