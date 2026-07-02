Oman says no oil spill after vessel runs aground near Hallaniyat Islands reserve

Environment Authority monitors grounding near protected marine area
Dubai: Omani authorities have confirmed that no oil spill occurred after a vessel ran aground near the Hallaniyat Islands Marine Buffer Zone, following inspections of the environmentally protected area.
The Environment Authority said it was monitoring the incident after the vessel grounded near Al Qibliyah Island within the Hallaniyat Islands Marine Buffer Zone. It added that there was no evidence of oil pollution in the surrounding waters.
Field inspections, carried out in the Wilayat of Shaleem and the Hallaniyat Islands in Oman’s Dhofar Governorate, found that the grounding posed no environmental threat to the protected coastal and marine habitats.
The authority said environmental teams were continuing to monitor the site in coordination with the relevant authorities to assess any potential impact and ensure the protection of the marine ecosystem.
Preliminary inspections confirmed that the waters surrounding the vessel remained free of oil contamination, easing concerns over possible environmental damage in one of Oman's ecologically sensitive marine areas.
The authority said monitoring operations would continue as a precaution and that it stood ready to respond should environmental conditions change.