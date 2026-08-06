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Oman monitors grounded vessel Caroline Bezengi near Dhofar islands

Specialised teams are monitoring the incident and implementing emergency response measures

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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'CAROLINE BEZENGI' ran aground at Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Governorate of Dhofar.
'CAROLINE BEZENGI' ran aground at Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Governorate of Dhofar.
X / ONA_eng

Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Environment Authority are coordinating with other government agencies to respond to the grounding of the vessel Caroline Bezengi near the Al Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate.

In a joint statement, the two authorities said specialised technical teams are monitoring the incident and implementing emergency response measures to minimise any potential impact on the marine environment and ensure navigational safety.

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Officials said the response includes field surveys, satellite imagery and technical modelling to track developments and assess any environmental risks. The information is being used to support operational decisions based on the latest technical assessments and in accordance with international standards and relevant international agreements.

The authorities said updates on the incident will be issued through official channels and urged the public to rely on verified information and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports.

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