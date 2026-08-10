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Oil slick from grounded ship off Oman spreads across 390 sq km

Pollution moving northeast from Al Hallaniyat Islands as crews work to contain leak

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman’s Environment Authority said satellite imagery and technical analysis showed oil pollution remained on the sea's surface near the grounded Caroline Bezengi, with the slick extending northeast from the islands towards the mainland coast.
Oman’s Environment Authority said satellite imagery and technical analysis showed oil pollution remained on the sea's surface near the grounded Caroline Bezengi, with the slick extending northeast from the islands towards the mainland coast.
X / ONA_eng

Dubai: An oil slick linked to a ship grounded off Oman’s Al Hallaniyat Islands has spread across about 390 square kilometres, authorities said, as emergency teams worked to contain the leak and secure the vessel.

Oman’s Environment Authority said satellite imagery and technical analysis showed oil pollution remained on the sea surface near the grounded Caroline Bezengi, with the slick extending northeast from the islands towards the mainland coast. At its closest point, the pollution was about seven km from shore.

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The slick has been observed along a track extending about 449km and is generally moving northeast, authorities said. Current modelling indicates it could advance about 121km over the next 48 hours, depending on winds, currents and sea conditions.

Officials stressed that the forecast was based on scientific modelling rather than direct observation and could change. The 390-sq-km figure represented the geographical area in which pollution had been detected, not the volume of oil spilled.

Analysis indicated that thicker concentrations of oil could move towards the approaches to Ras Madrakah, prompting intensified monitoring of environmentally sensitive marine and coastal areas.

Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, said monitoring showed no threat to vital facilities, including desalination plants, aquaculture projects or economic and tourism facilities along the coast. Seawater was being continuously tested, he said.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said specialist teams were assessing damage to the ship’s hull, identifying leak sources and preparing to transfer its oil cargo safely before eventually salvaging the vessel.

Officials said difficult weather during the Khareef season had complicated operations, including diving and work around the vessel, though conditions had also helped push oil away from Oman’s shores.

Aircraft, satellite imagery, marine surveys and environmental modelling are being used around the clock to track the pollution.

Authorities said protecting coral reefs, turtle nesting areas and other sensitive marine habitats remained a priority as the national response continued.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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