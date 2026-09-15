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Missing Indian seafarer off Oman: Search and rescue continues

India seeks de-escalation as IRGC says tanker hit mines on ‘illegal’ route

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MEA monitors Oman rescue effort after attack leaves one Indian sailor missing
MEA monitors Oman rescue effort after attack leaves one Indian sailor missing

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said search and rescue operations are continuing to find the missing Indian seafarer after a commercial vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

"Regarding the missing seafarer, this attack happened off the coast of Oman. It was a Panama-flagged vessel on which we had 14 Indian nationals or seafarers, of whom 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for rescuing our nationals. One Indian national is missing; the seafarer was on board. Search and rescue operations continue with the help of the Omani authorities," said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the MEA, during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

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He said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing operation.

MEA condemns targeting of commercial shipping

"Having said that, let me say that targeting of commercial shipping, targeting of seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable to us. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through international and national waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," the MEA spokesperson noted.

On Sunday, the External Affairs Ministry had condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," the MEA mentioned.

IRGC says tanker hit naval mines

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that a super oil tanker seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz via the "forbidden" route south of the waterway exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines.

In a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News, the navy said efforts to contain the fire on the tanker, identified as "El Gaia", were futile and the entire vessel was engulfed in flames.

It added that warnings had been issued about the risks of using the "illegal" route in the strategic waterway, stressing that the strait remains closed and under the control of Iran's naval forces.

Related Topics:
indiaUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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