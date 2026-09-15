Missing Indian seafarer off Oman: Search and rescue continues

"Regarding the missing seafarer, this attack happened off the coast of Oman. It was a Panama-flagged vessel on which we had 14 Indian nationals or seafarers, of whom 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for rescuing our nationals. One Indian national is missing; the seafarer was on board. Search and rescue operations continue with the help of the Omani authorities," said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the MEA, during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.