Oman navy rescues 16 crew members from Saudi vessel struck by Iran

Rescue mission follows fatal Iran attack on Saudi oil ship near Hormuz
Oman's navy on Monday revealed that it had rescued 16 crew members from a Saudi-flagged oil tanker that Iran attacked one week ago in the Strait of Hormuz.
"A Royal Navy of Oman vessel provided logistical support to the tanker's 25-member crew and evacuated 16 crew members while ensuring that the necessary medical care was provided," Oman's Maritime Security Centre said in a statement.
The statement did not elaborate on the fate of all the crew members but confirmed two seamen on the vessel, the SIDR, had been killed in the incident.
Saudi Arabia's national shipping firm said on Wednesday that two Filipino sailors were killed when the tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as fresh violence flared between the US and Iran earlier in the week.
After six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran disrupting traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the US persisting with a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.