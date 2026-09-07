GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Oman navy rescues 16 crew members from Saudi vessel struck by Iran

Rescue mission follows fatal Iran attack on Saudi oil ship near Hormuz

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.
ISNA via AP

Oman's navy on Monday revealed that it had rescued 16 crew members from a Saudi-flagged oil tanker that Iran attacked one week ago in the Strait of Hormuz.

"A Royal Navy of Oman vessel provided logistical support to the tanker's 25-member crew and evacuated 16 crew members while ensuring that the necessary medical care was provided," Oman's Maritime Security Centre said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on the fate of all the crew members but confirmed two seamen on the vessel, the SIDR, had been killed in the incident.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Saudi Arabia's national shipping firm said on Wednesday that two Filipino sailors were killed when the tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as fresh violence flared between the US and Iran earlier in the week.

After six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran disrupting traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the US persisting with a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oil tankers transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo for illustrative purposes only

Philippines vows family support for two sailors killed

2m read
Bulk carrier struck in Hormuz, crew casualty reported

Bulk carrier struck in Hormuz, crew casualty reported

2m read
The claim that an oil tanker has been hit off Oman originated from the X account Hormuz Letter, which posted the report along with video footage showing a bright red glow and what appears to be a fire or explosion on the horizon at night, filmed from a rocky shoreline overlooking the water.

Iran 'fires missiles' at crude oil tanker off Oman

2m read
Iran, Oman near Hormuz shipping deal, but full reopening hinges on US talks

Iran, Oman near Hormuz deal: Why reopening may wait

4m read