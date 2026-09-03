Philippines assures support for families after two seafarers killed in Strait of Hormuz

Manila coordinates repatriation of surviving crew, remains after deadly security incident
Dubai: The Philippines has assured the families of two Filipino seafarers killed in a security incident in the Strait of Hormuz that the government will provide immediate assistance and ensure they receive all benefits due to them.
The two seafarers have been among the Filipino crew aboard the Saudi-operated oil tanker SIDR, which was involved in a security incident on August 31 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri has confirmed the incident and the deaths of the two Filipino crew members.
"The identities of the deceased are being withheld out of respect for their families and until appropriate notification and coordination procedures are completed," wrote the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a statement.
The DMW has disclosed that it mobilised its relevant offices to assist the affected Filipino crew and their families.
The response has followed a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos affected by the ongoing security situation in the Middle East.
DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has instructed officials to provide immediate and appropriate assistance to those affected.
The DMW has been working with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Embassy, and Migrant Workers Office in Oman, along with other concerned government agencies.
Officials have been coordinating with the vessel’s principal, its licensed manning agency, and relevant authorities to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the Filipino crew.
Medical, welfare, and other necessary assistance is also being provided.
“The DMW continues to closely monitor the condition and situation of the remaining Filipino crew members and is coordinating with Philippine government posts and relevant authorities in the region to ensure their safe and immediate return to the Philippines,” stated the DMW.
Authorities have also been working on arrangements for the proper handling and repatriation of the remains of the two seafarers who died.
The process is being coordinated with the relevant parties as the Philippine government works to support the families during the difficult period.
The DMW has mentioned that it is ensuring that the families of the deceased receive the assistance and benefits due to them under their employment contracts and applicable Philippine and international maritime regulations.
These include benefits, compensation, and insurance proceeds, among other entitlements.
“The government will continue to mobilise all available resources to assist them and ensure that no affected Filipino seafarer or family is left without government support,” said Cacdac.
Meanwhile, the DMW has expressed its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of the two Filipino seafarers.
The agency has assured that it will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with authorities and other relevant parties to ensure assistance reaches the affected crew and families.