Two Filipino stroke patients in Sharjah to get post-acute care from Philippine agencies

Philippine migrant workers agency arranges post-acute care for OFWs following treatment
Dubai: Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) recovering from stroke at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah are set to receive continued medical support after their discharge, with the Philippine government arranging post-acute care through its migrant workers agencies.
Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary Hans Cacdac visited the two patients at the Sharjah hospital on September 10 as government officials coordinated the assistance they will need following their release.
The two workers have been cleared for discharge after receiving treatment at the hospital and will be supported through the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
Cacdac has noted that the Philippine government is working to ensure that the two OFWs continue receiving appropriate care after leaving the hospital.
“At Sharjah’s Al Qassimi Hospital, we visited two OFW stroke patients who are fit for release, with post-acute care provided by DMW-OWWA. One of them is from Lubao, Pampanga, so we’ll need governor Nanay Pineda and our OFW Hospital for further treatment,” said Cacdac.
Post-acute care can include continued medical monitoring, rehabilitation, and other support needed by patients as they recover following a serious health episode.
For the two Filipino workers, the assistance will continue beyond their hospital stay as arrangements have been made for their next stage of treatment.
Cacdac’s visit to Al Qassimi Hospital has been part of his engagement with Filipino migrant workers and the UAE-based community.
During the visit, he has also thanked the hospital’s management and medical personnel for their care and service to patients.
He has extended his appreciation to the Filipino nurses and other healthcare workers at the Sharjah facility, recognising their contribution to the treatment and support of patients.
Meanwhile, the case has highlighted the importance of coordination between Philippine migrant worker agencies and healthcare institutions in the UAE when Filipino workers require prolonged medical care.
For OFWs facing serious illnesses or injuries, assistance can involve not only immediate hospital treatment but also arrangements for continued care, rehabilitation, and eventual return home where appropriate.
The DMW and OWWA are responsible for providing various forms of assistance to Filipino migrant workers and their families. Cacdac has mentioned that the arrangements were being carried out in line with instructions from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.