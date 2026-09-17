Migrant Workers Office in Dubai starts accepting card payments for key OFW services

New payment option aims to make transactions faster and more convenient
Dubai: The Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO Dubai) has introduced electronic point-of-sale (POS) and card payments for several services, giving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), employers, and other clients a more convenient way to settle their fees.
The new payment facility has been made available on September 14 and covers selected services handled by the MWO Dubai.
Clients can now use electronic POS or card payments for Balik-Manggagawa contract verification, employer accreditation and job order processing, rehire processing, direct hire processing, and Tadbeer hiring.
“The introduction of this facility is in response to the requests of OFWs, employers, principals, and other clients for a more convenient and accessible payment option,” stated MWO Dubai in its Advisory No. 21.
MWO Dubai has noted that the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to make service delivery more convenient, accessible, and efficient for the Filipino community and other clients.
The introduction of card payments does not replace the existing cash payment arrangement.
Clients can still pay in cash for the services covered by the new facility. They may therefore choose between cash and electronic POS or card payment, depending on which option is more convenient for them.
For OFWs who may not have enough cash with them during their visit, the new payment facility means they no longer necessarily have to leave the office before completing their transaction.
MWO Dubai has also clarified that there will be no increase in verification fees as a result of the introduction of card payments.
The applicable verification fees will continue to follow existing rules and regulations of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).
“Clients who opt to pay through card may be subject to the usual transaction fee based on the type of card used (local or international), as well as value added tax (VAT), as applicable, in accordance with the rates and regulations imposed by the service provider and the UAE government,” said MWO Dubai.
It added that an official table of fees and charges will subsequently be posted within its premises to provide clients with information and guidance.
The introduction of POS payments has been part of the DMW's broader push to digitalise government services. The initiative supports efforts to provide more streamlined and technology-enabled services while making transactions easier for OFWs and other clients.
The move has been particularly relevant for workers who visit the MWO for time-sensitive requirements, including contract verification before travelling to the Philippines for vacation.
In a separate statement, MWO Dubai has shared that OFWs going on vacation have expressed their appreciation for the availability of card payments at the office.
Workers who have previously found themselves without enough cash no longer have to walk to a nearby ATM to withdraw money before completing their transaction. Instead, they can use the card payment facility available at the MWO.
OFWs have also welcomed what they described as faster processing of their contract verification applications.
“They comfortably wait for their turn in an air-conditioned room, making their overall experience at the MWO more convenient, efficient, and pleasant,” wrote MWO Dubai.
With both cash and card payments now available for selected services, clients have greater flexibility in managing their transactions while the MWO continues its efforts to provide more efficient and accessible services to the Filipino community.