No more VFS for Philippine passport renewals in UAE: Here's what happens next

Abu Dhabi, Dubai centres close on June 30, passport services move to Philippine missions
Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE will soon have to go directly to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai for passport services, following the closure of the VFS Philippine ePassport Renewal Centres (PaRC).
In an advisory, the Philippine Embassy and Consulate General have announced that the VFS PaRC centres at World Trade Centre in Abu Dhabi and Wafi Mall in Dubai will cease operations on June 30, 2026.
“Starting July 1, 2026, all passport applications and renewals will be exclusively processed by the embassy in Abu Dhabi or the consulate general in Dubai,” read the advisory.
From July 1, Filipinos seeking to renew their passports or submit new passport applications can no longer use the VFS centres. Instead, they will need to process their requests directly through the Philippine diplomatic missions in the UAE.
The announcement marked a significant shift for residents who have used the VFS facilities as a dedicated passport renewal channel in recent years.
Applicants whose renewed passports are already ready for pickup have been urged to collect them as soon as possible before the centres shut down.
For those unable to do so by June 30, there is no need to reapply or worry about losing access to their documents.
“All unclaimed passports and those processed by VFS PaRC – Abu Dhabi or Dubai until June 30, 2026 can be claimed from the embassy and consulate from July 1, 2026 onwards.”
Meanwhile, no reason has been stated as to why the VFS PaRC centres will halt its operations.
Filipino residents planning to renew their passports have been encouraged to take note of the new arrangements and check appointment procedures with the embassy in Abu Dhabi or the consulate general in Dubai before visiting.
For inquiries and assistance regarding consular and other concerns, Filipinos may contact the embassy at +971 50 813 7836 or the consulate at +971 4 220 7800, or through their official email addresses.