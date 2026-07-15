Voice calls are working normally again, while the du app is expected back shortly
Dubai: Du has restored voice call services following a widespread disruption that left customers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi unable to make calls on Wednesday morning.
The telecom operator told Gulf News that call services were now operating normally after it completed a planned system update intended to improve network performance.
“du has carried out a planned system update to improve network performance. Call services are now fully restored and operating normally. The du app is expected to be available again shortly.”
Customers may still face temporary difficulty accessing the du mobile app, although the company said it expected the service to return shortly.
The disruption began at around 7am UAE time, according to Downdetector, which tracks telecom and digital service outages.
The platform recorded a surge in complaints, with 71% of affected users reporting problems with voice calls. Another 14% flagged issues with mobile signal strength, while 8% reported mobile internet disruption.
The du app was also unavailable during the outage and displayed a message telling customers that the company was working to resolve the issue.
Mobile internet and SMS services continued to operate for many customers during the disruption, allowing them to access social media and messaging platforms.
Du customers were also able to use internet calling services such as Botim as an alternative while conventional voice calls were unavailable.
The company has confirmed that the main call service disruption has now been resolved, with customers able to make and receive calls normally.
This story was first published on Wednesday morning and has been updated with a statement from Du.