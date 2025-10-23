Higher margins, lower costs drive du Q3 2025 net profit to Dh732 million

Total revenues rose 7.9% to Dh3.9 billion, driven by solid performance across mobile, fixed, and ICT businesses, according to the company’s financial statement released on Wednesday. EBITDA grew 6.7% to Dh1.9 billion, translating to a margin of 47.8%, compared with 44.1% a year earlier.

Capital expenditure totalled Dh492 million, down from Dh511 million in Q3 2024, representing a capex intensity of 12.7%. The company said investments this year are “backloaded,” with more projects scheduled for completion in Q4 as du continues to modernise its mobile and fixed networks and expand its ICT offerings.

The company’s mobile customer base expanded 10.3% year-on-year to 9.2 million, adding 854,000 new users over the past 12 months. Postpaid subscribers increased 8.6% to 1.9 million, supported by enterprise demand and the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17. Prepaid customers rose 10.7% to 7.2 million, helped by seasonal promotions and wider retail coverage.

Chief Executive Fahad Al Hassawi said du’s consistent quarterly performance reflects the company’s “disciplined execution and strong fundamentals.” He reaffirmed the 2025 guidance of 6–8% annual revenue growth and an EBITDA margin between 45% and 47%.

The operator also continued scaling its ICT and digital-services portfolio, highlighted by the launch of the AI Park ecosystem and the AI supercluster, part of its push into sovereign AI and data-driven infrastructure.

In September, du completed a secondary public offering involving 7.55% of its share capital, previously owned by Mubadala Investment Company. The transaction increased du’s free float to 27.7%, enhancing liquidity and potentially paving the way for inclusion in major equity indices.

