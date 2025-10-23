Bank of Sharjah net profit surges 47% to Dh435 million

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated: “Bank of Sharjah continues to demonstrate strong performance and strategic consistency, delivering another quarter of solid growth and profitability. Our results reaffirm the Bank’s financial resilience and commitment to sustainable value creation. The Bank’s robust balance sheet expansion, diversified income streams, and steady improvement in asset quality highlight our ability to perform and grow in a dynamic environment.”