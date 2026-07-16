Leaders review cooperation and exchange views on the latest developments in the region
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries during a phone call today.
The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the serious developments in the Middle East, and discussed ongoing efforts to address them.