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Oman records 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the Arabian Sea

The quake struck at a depth of 10km with no immediate reports of damage

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Oman records 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the Arabian Sea
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Dubai: A moderate 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman on Friday afternoon, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University.

The centre said the tremor occurred at 4:01pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located approximately 239 kilometres south of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate. 

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The earthquake was recorded in the Arabian Sea, and no immediate reports of damage or casualties were issued.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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