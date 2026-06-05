No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the tremor
Dubai: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck southern Iran on Friday evening, according to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM), with tremors recorded by the country's National Seismic Network.
The NCM said the earthquake occurred at 7:38 p.m. UAE time on June 5, 2026. The Center did not immediately provide details on the depth of the quake or its precise location, but confirmed that it was detected by monitoring stations across the national seismic network.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or significant damage following the earthquake.
Southern Iran is among the most seismically active regions in the Middle East, lying near the boundary where the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge.
The area experiences frequent earthquakes of varying magnitudes, ranging from minor tremors to more significant seismic events.
Iran is among the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, and memories remain vivid of the 2003 Bam earthquake, which killed more than 30,000 people.