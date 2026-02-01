GOLD/FOREX
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran; UAE unaffected

The quake hit Iran at a depth of 10km

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran; UAE unaffected
Dubai’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude in south Iran, which took place at 9.11am UAE time.

The quake hit Iran at a depth of 10km.

The tremors were reportedly not felt by UAE residents.

