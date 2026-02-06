UAE weather update: Fog reduces visibility on some roads

Safety tips for driving in foggy UAE conditions
Drive carefully this morning, advises UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on social media, as the country is expected to see fog drowning visibility in some areas.
Some coastal and internal areas are expected to be affected until 9.30am.
If you are on the road, make sure you:
• Clean your windscreen, mirrors, and headlights of your vehicle
• Check that the fog lights and brake lights are working properly
• Turn on your defogger or A/C to keep the inside windows clear
And once you are en route to your destination, drive with purpose. Do this, not that:
1. Use the right lights
• Turn on low-beam headlights or fog lights
• Do not use high beams – they reflect off the fog and make it harder to see
• Use rear fog lights if your car has them
2. Do not use hazard lights while driving
Hazard lights should only be used when your car is stopped in an emergency.
3. Slow down and stay calm
Drive at a slower speed than usual and avoid sudden moves. If you brake or turn quickly, it could cause an accident.
4. Keep a safe distance
Stay at least 3 to 5 car lengths behind the vehicle in front of you. This gives you enough time to react if they stop suddenly.
5. Follow the road markings
Use the lane marks or the right edge of the road as a guide – this can help you avoid running into oncoming traffic or being blinded by oncoming headlights. Stay away from areas which are normally affected by bad weather, like wadis.
Sometimes, fog can get so thick that you feel unsafe to continue driving. If that happens, do this:
• Pull into a parking area or lay-by
• Turn on your hazard lights once you've stopped
• Stay inside your car with your seatbelt on until it’s safe to continue
