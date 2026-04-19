GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Earthquake recorded in Al Halah

This is a developing story

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Earthquake recorded in Al Halah

A minor earthquake of 2.0 magnitude was recorded at 9.15pm UAE time in Al Halah, situated near the Hajjar Mountains in the Emirate of Fujairah, according to the National Seismic Network.

The tremor was not felt by the residents of Fujairah.

Al Hala area in the Emirate of Fujairah is one of the most prominent historical and archaeological landmarks within the emirate’s mountainous belt, known for its rich heritage and distinctive natural landscape.

Located around 45 kilometres north-west of Fujairah city, the area is reached via Wadi Al Abadilah and Al Khalaybiyah, and lies amid a chain of mountains that define its unique setting.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

25,000 participate in UAE unity race in Abu Dhabi

25,000 participate in UAE unity race in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Set against the backdrop of Wahat Al Karama, the run brings together people from different backgrounds in one shared space, reflecting a defining idea of the UAE: strength in unity.

Abu Dhabi hosts Run for the Nation 5K event

1m read
Qatari Emir, US President discuss deescalation, energy

Qatari Emir, US President discuss deescalation, energy

1m read
Qatar, France leaders discuss latest developments

Qatar, France leaders discuss latest developments

1m read