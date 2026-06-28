Fog, blowing dust and gusty winds expected before settled weather continues this week
Dubai: The UAE is set for fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with a chance of convective cloud formation bringing rainfall to eastern parts of the country later in the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 41°C and 46°C in inland areas, while coastal regions will see highs of 36°C to 41°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to record maximum temperatures between 32°C and 38°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times, particularly around cloud activity, where they may generate blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.
The weather pattern is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east and a surface high-pressure system from the west, combined with a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
The largely settled conditions are forecast to continue over the coming days.
On Monday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Humid conditions are expected again overnight and early Tuesday, while southwesterly to northwesterly winds of 10 to 25kph, gusting up to 35kph, will keep seas slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday will bring similar weather, although winds may strengthen to 40kph at times, causing the Arabian Gulf to become rough intermittently in western areas. The Oman Sea will remain slight.
Conditions on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds reaching up to 35kph. Seas will stay slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.