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Weather update: UAE to stay hot and dry with misty mornings ahead

Temperatures to reach 45°C inland as fair skies dominate the four-day forecast

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing over the eastern coast.
Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing over the eastern coast.
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Dubai: The UAE is set for several days of warm, mostly fair weather, with humid conditions bringing the possibility of mist and fog during the night and early morning, while temperatures are expected to peak at up to 45°C inland on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing over the eastern coast. 

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Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, reaching up to 35km/h, while humidity is expected to increase overnight into Saturday morning, raising the likelihood of mist over some coastal areas.

Daytime temperatures will range between 36°C and 40°C along the coast and islands, 41°C to 45°C across inland areas, and 34°C to 38°C in the mountains.

The settled weather pattern is forecast to continue through the weekend and into next week, with no significant rainfall expected.

On Saturday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over eastern areas. Humid conditions overnight and into Sunday morning may lead to patches of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, strengthening occasionally in western areas.

Sunday is expected to bring similar conditions, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon cloud development over eastern parts of the country. Humidity is forecast to increase again overnight, with a chance of mist in some coastal locations by Monday morning.

The weather is expected to remain largely unchanged on Monday and Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies, light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds reaching up to 35km/h at times, and continued humid nights that could produce early morning mist in coastal areas.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain generally slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through the weekend, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf from Monday.

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