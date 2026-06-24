UAE weather alert: Heavy rain, strong winds and dust reduce visibility in Al Ain through Thursday

Heavy showers, blowing dust, reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions
The UAE has issued a weather alert for the Al Ain region, warning of periods of rainfall and strong winds through Thursday that could lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Al Ain is expected to experience convective cloud formation accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, with showers becoming heavy at times during the daytime on June 24 and 25.
Forecasters also warned of active to strong downburst winds associated with thunderclouds, capable of raising dust and sand and causing sudden deterioration in visibility.
Authorities urged residents and motorists to exercise caution, adhere to safety instructions and observe speed limits while driving.
Drivers were also advised to avoid valley routes and low-lying areas that could be affected by runoff from heavy rainfall.
The alert comes as unstable weather conditions affect parts of the UAE, with convective cloud activity developing over eastern and mountainous regions during the summer season.