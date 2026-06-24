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UAE weather alert: Heavy rain, strong winds and dust reduce visibility in Al Ain through Thursday

Heavy showers, blowing dust, reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain and strong winds expected in Al Ain through Thursday that could lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Rain and strong winds expected in Al Ain through Thursday that could lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE has issued a weather alert for the Al Ain region, warning of periods of rainfall and strong winds through Thursday that could lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Al Ain is expected to experience convective cloud formation accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, with showers becoming heavy at times during the daytime on June 24 and 25.

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Forecasters also warned of active to strong downburst winds associated with thunderclouds, capable of raising dust and sand and causing sudden deterioration in visibility.

Authorities urged residents and motorists to exercise caution, adhere to safety instructions and observe speed limits while driving.

Drivers were also advised to avoid valley routes and low-lying areas that could be affected by runoff from heavy rainfall.

The alert comes as unstable weather conditions affect parts of the UAE, with convective cloud activity developing over eastern and mountainous regions during the summer season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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