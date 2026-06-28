NCM forecasts showers over eastern areas with winds reaching up to 45kph
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast the development of convective clouds over parts of the eastern region on Sunday, bringing a chance of rainfall, strong winds and blowing dust.
The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 45kph in some areas between 2pm and 7:30pm, with gusts expected to reduce horizontal visibility in places affected by dust and sand.
The Centre urged the public to exercise caution, particularly while driving in areas where visibility may deteriorate, and advised residents to follow the latest weather forecasts and official updates.