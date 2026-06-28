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UAE to experience rain, strong winds and blowing dust today

NCM forecasts showers over eastern areas with winds reaching up to 45kph

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 45kph in some areas between 2pm and 7:30pm.
The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 45kph in some areas between 2pm and 7:30pm.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast the development of convective clouds over parts of the eastern region on Sunday, bringing a chance of rainfall, strong winds and blowing dust.

The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 45kph in some areas between 2pm and 7:30pm, with gusts expected to reduce horizontal visibility in places affected by dust and sand.

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The Centre urged the public to exercise caution, particularly while driving in areas where visibility may deteriorate, and advised residents to follow the latest weather forecasts and official updates. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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