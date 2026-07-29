Weather update: Rain hits parts of UAE as NCM warns of strong winds, dust and low visibility in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Convective clouds bring rain and sudden dust, motorists urged to drive with caution
Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE this evening with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) tracking continued convective cloud activity across the country. The rain follows a similar spell yesterday, when parts of the UAE also saw rainfall along with dust and low visibility.
The latest advisory, active from 1pm to 8pm, warns of fresh to strong winds that could stir up blowing dust alongside the rain, particularly in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
The NCM said the convective activity is expected to affect some eastern and western regions, extending into internal areas of the Emirates. Motorists in these zones are advised to drive carefully, especially given the risk of sudden dust and reduced visibility on major roads.
Confirming the forecast, local weather tracker @storm_ae reported rain already falling on Al Shuwaib Road, north of Al Ain, with visuals showing cloud formations building over the area.
With similar conditions carrying over from the previous day, residents across the eastern and western regions are urged to follow official NCM updates and drive carefully during the affected hours, as dust and reduced visibility may develop alongside the rain.