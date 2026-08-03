Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to follow variable speed limits during rain
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled weather across Abu Dhabi emirate from Monday to Friday, warning of convective cloud formation, rainfall of varying intensity, strong downdraft winds and the possibility of small hail in some areas.
The NCM said convective clouds are expected to develop over parts of the emirate, with inland areas of Abu Dhabi likely to be affected on Monday, particularly on Tuesday.
Rain of varying intensity is forecast, accompanied by fresh to strong downdraft winds capable of generating blowing dust and sand. In Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the weather system may also bring small hail over limited areas.
Authorities urged residents to exercise caution throughout the period and follow official instructions. The NCM advised motorists to drive carefully, avoid valleys, carry first-aid kits and prepare alternative light sources in case of weather-related disruptions.
Separately, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise extra caution because of the rainy conditions, urging drivers to adhere to the variable speed limits displayed on road signs and electronic message boards to help ensure road safety.