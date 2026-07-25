Fresh winds and lower temperatures will bring milder weather across the UAE
Dubai: Temperatures are set to edge lower across the UAE on Saturday, while humid conditions are expected to bring a chance of fog and mist over parts of the country during the night and early morning, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said Saturday will be generally fair, with low clouds developing over eastern areas during the morning. Daytime temperatures will ease slightly, reaching 39°C to 45°C in coastal and island areas, 44°C to 47°C inland and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds, blowing at 10 to 20km/h and reaching 30km/h, are expected across the country, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The cooler trend is forecast to continue into Sunday, with another slight drop in temperatures across much of the country.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning, raising the probability of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas. Winds will freshen at times, reaching 35km/h, although sea conditions are expected to remain generally slight.
Conditions become more unsettled from Monday, when convective cloud formation is forecast over eastern parts of the UAE and could bring afternoon rainfall. Humidity will persist overnight and into Tuesday morning, with another chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds are expected to strengthen, reaching 40km/h at times and causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf may become moderate to rough at times.
The NCM expects Tuesday and Wednesday to remain fair to partly cloudy, with further convective cloud development over eastern and southern areas during the afternoons, bringing a possibility of local showers.
Fresh northwesterly winds will continue at times, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.