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Rain falls over parts of UAE, more showers forecast on Friday

Showers hit Al Qua, Fujairah and Khorfakkan as convective clouds build across the country

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Showers were reported near Al Qua'a, south of Al Ain, while light drizzle was recorded in parts of Fujairah and Khorfakkan.
Showers were reported near Al Qua'a, south of Al Ain, while light drizzle was recorded in parts of Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

Abu Dhabi: Rain fell across parts of the UAE on Thursday, bringing brief relief from the summer heat as unstable weather developed over southern and eastern areas of the country.

Showers were reported near Al Qua'a, south of Al Ain, while light drizzle was recorded in parts of Fujairah and the Sharjah city of Khorfakkan, according to local weather observers.

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The rainfall came as convective clouds formed over parts of the country, a pattern commonly associated with locally intense showers and fresh winds during the summer months.

The National Centre of Meteorology said partly cloudy to cloudy conditions would continue on Friday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas and potentially bring further rainfall. 

Conditions are also expected to become humid overnight and into Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist over some western coastal areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will remain light to moderate but may strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40km/h and stirring dust in exposed areas. 

Temperatures will remain high despite the rainfall, reaching a forecast maximum of 48°C in Liwa, 46°C in Al Ain, 44°C in Dubai and Sharjah and 43°C in Abu Dhabi. Fujairah is expected to record a lower maximum of 36°C but humidity could reach 85 per cent.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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