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Rain returns to UAE: NCM says more showers are on the way

Convective clouds, gusty winds and blowing dust expected in several eastern areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Rain pours on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road.
Rain pours on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road.
X / @Storm_centre

Abu Dhabi: Rain fell over parts of the Al Ain–Dubai Road near Al Hayer on Wednesday afternoon as active winds swept through eastern areas of the UAE, in line with forecasts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM also issued a convective cloud alert covering parts of eastern Abu Dhabi from 2pm until 7:30pm, warning of cloud development that could bring rainfall.

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Earlier, NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern parts of the country accompanied by rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to remain high despite the unsettled conditions, while light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast to freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40km/h and causing blowing dust in exposed areas.

The weather pattern is expected to continue over the coming days.

On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast, with another chance of convective clouds over eastern and southern regions that may bring rainfall. Winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 40km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Similar conditions are expected on Friday, with the possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas, accompanied by fresh winds of up to 35km/h.

On Saturday, fair to partly cloudy skies are forecast, with convective clouds likely to develop again over eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon.

By Sunday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail, with clouds continuing to develop over eastern areas. Winds will gradually shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds reaching 35km/h, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Related Topics:
DubaiAbu Dhabi

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