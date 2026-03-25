'UAE rain just hits different': Residents share their love for the weather change

Why a rare week of rain gets everyone talking, posting, and looking up at the sky
Dubai: Grey skies and good moods across the city this week. In the UAE, rain doesn’t come often, so when it does, the city can’t help but take notice. Suddenly umbrellas appear, phones come out, and even those who rarely post online are snapping puddles and grey skies like it’s a moment worth remembering.
Part of the fascination is simple: it doesn’t happen often. Most of the year, the sun dominates, and temperatures hover in a permanent “summer mode.” A week of rain is enough to make people forget traffic, deadlines, and even why they were complaining about the heat two days ago.
For some residents, the rain changes the mood completely. Umeima Hatim, an aspiring art educator and a longtime UAE resident said that the rainy weather brings a different mood to the city. “It makes everything feel more romantic. It’s like the rain washes everything away and you get a fresh start.” she said. Others say it’s not just the mood that changes, but the way the city looks and feels.
Noah Fernandez, a complex graphic designer based in the UAE, says the rain brings a welcome change to the country’s usually bright skies. “In Dubai it’s sunny almost all the time, sometimes until 7pm, so when it rains and the sky fills with dark clouds, it feels different. You get used to clear skies here, so it’s nice when the clouds come in and change everything.”
For Fernandez, the appeal is also artistic. “I love how dramatic the clouds look and the shapes they form, I’m always intrigued by them,” he explains. “And I actually enjoy staying indoors when it rains. It might feel gloomy to some people, but for me it puts me in a very productive and comfortable headspace.”
Of course, not everyone loves everything that comes with the rain.
Shivani Sujith, a computer science graduate, born and raised in the UAE said she has a “love-hate relationship” with the rain.
“I love that I sometimes get to work from home, but I don’t like the mess it leaves behind. But when the sun suddenly comes out again, I actually find myself missing the rain.”
For some residents, however, the rain is less about staying in and more about getting behind the wheel.
Prannoy Pratheep, a Senior Customer Success Manager and self-confessed car enthusiast, the rain completely changes the driving experience in Dubai. “There’s something about Dubai rain that just hits different,” he says. “Maybe it’s because it’s so rare, but the roads look different, they get that slight shine and even the usual drives feel new again.”
For Pratheep, it’s the small details that make rainy days memorable. “You finally get to use the wipers,” he laughs. “The roads feel a bit quieter, the weather is cooler, and driving just feels more relaxed. Windows slightly down, cool air coming in, good music on even a normal drive home feels nicer than usual."
Beyond work routines and commutes, the rainy weather also changes how people spend their time. Rain makes coffee taste warmer, streets look prettier, and even a walk in the park feels inviting. Children dashing through puddles with their friends, it's the kind of unrestrained joy that only a rare rainy day can bring. “Finally, an excuse to drag my kids away from their screens,” one parent joked on Instagram.
And yes, the photography obsession is very real too. Phones appear everywhere. Social media stories fill up with wet streets and rain-speckled glass, creating a shared visual diary. Everyone knows they’re posting the same grey skies and puddles as everyone else, but somehow it still feels like something worth sharing.
There’s also the subtle way rain changes routines. People wear layers or carry raincoats, umbrellas make sudden appearances, and traffic moves more cautiously than usual. Office attendance might dip slightly as meetings go online, it’s minor, but collectively, it’s one of those moments the city experiences together.
Even when the rain doesn’t arrive exactly as promised, the obsession continues. On March 24th, Reddit lit up with posts from parts of the UAE where the skies remained stubbornly clear.
“Majority clear blue skies with the sun shining. Where is the rain we were promised?” one user wrote. Another said, “Today when I have my umbrella… no rain.” Usually by the end of the week, when the sky finally clears, the joy still lingers.
People reminisce, share photos online, and keep joking about how a little rain had everyone scrambling for umbrellas. The rare weather becomes a shared experience that people look back on fondly, and even plan for in secret like an unofficial holiday.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji