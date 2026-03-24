UAE drivers are warned to act fast after heavy rainfall leaves cars exposed to damage
Abu Dhabi: Motorists are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their vehicles from damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding, as unstable weather has led to water accumulation in several areas across the UAE.
With the increase in rain-related incidents, drivers should be aware of the correct steps to take after a vehicle is exposed to water to avoid further damage to the engine, electrical systems or the vehicle’s structure.
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The first step is to assess the extent of the damage and identify how water entered the vehicle. If water has seeped into the cabin, it should be removed immediately using towels or wet vacuums, while doors and windows should be opened to properly ventilate and dry the interior to prevent odours and mould.
From a mechanical perspective, according to Emarat Al Youm, drivers are advised not to start their vehicles if there is any possibility that water has entered the engine or transmission. Experts recommend checking engine oil, coolant and the air filter before restarting the car, as water intrusion into these components could cause serious damage if the engine is turned on prematurely.
Electrical systems should also be carefully inspected, including the battery, lighting, wiring, and electronic control units. In many cases, specialists advise having a qualified technician inspect the vehicle, as improper handling of electrical components could lead to further damage or short circuits.
If a vehicle has been exposed to significant flooding, insurance coverage may play a key role in covering repair costs. Motorists are advised to contact their insurers promptly, document any damage with photographs and follow approved repair procedures to avoid disputes over compensation.
Automotive specialists also stress that prevention remains the best approach. Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roads during heavy rain, ensure proper drainage around homes and parking areas, and consider using waterproof covers when vehicles are parked outdoors. Such precautionary steps can significantly reduce the risk of rain-related vehicle damage.