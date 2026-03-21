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Rain alert: UAE steps up emergency measures amid unstable weather

Precautionary measures in place as heavy rain hits; authorities urge caution.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Residents brave the rain at Al Majaz, Sharjah.
Residents brave the rain at Al Majaz, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE is bracing for heavy rain and gusty winds as unstable weather moves across the country. This morning, rainfall has affected Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other areas, with convective clouds forming over scattered regions and fresh to strong winds causing blowing dust and reduced visibility between 8am and 8pm on Saturday, March 21.

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The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating proactive measures with strategic partners to minimise potential impacts.

In a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology, and other key authorities, NCEMA reviewed forecasts and assessed expected conditions for the coming week.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, drive cautiously, and follow official guidance as precautionary measures are stepped up across the country.

Key preparations and findings:

  • Rainfall of varying intensity, with a chance of hail in some areas

  • Strong winds may lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility

  • Continuous monitoring of weather developments

  • Activation of business continuity plans where needed

  • Readiness measures across sectors, with preventive guidance shared through official channels

UAE ramps up safety amid rain

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued a safety advisory, warning residents of rain, gusty winds, and occasional thunder and lightning. Motorists and residents are urged to:

  • Exercise caution on roads

  • Reduce speed while driving

  • Avoid water ponds, fast-moving streams, and beaches

  • Stay away from the sea during rough conditions

Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers amid heavy rain

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to remain vigilant as rainy conditions continue across the emirate.

Drivers are advised to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and stay alert for areas with reduced visibility or water accumulation.

Authorities emphasised that adhering to these guidelines is crucial for the safety of both drivers and pedestrians during the wet weather.

Abu Dhabi authorities activate emergency plan

Meanwhile, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi, has activated emergency operations centres and deployed specialised teams and equipment to ensure safety and continuity of services across the emirate between March 21 and 27, 2026.

The measures are part of an emergency plan coordinated with strategic partners to ensure community safety and uninterrupted services.

The Department has activated Emergency Operations Centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, with teams of engineers, technicians, and specialised vehicles on standby.

Residents are urged to call 993 to report rainwater accumulation, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and follow official safety guidelines. Compliance helps emergency teams respond effectively and protect lives and property.

The authorities have stressed that public awareness and adherence to safety guidelines are key: your safety starts with your awareness and commitment.

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