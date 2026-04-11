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UAE rain alert: Abu Dhabi Police urge caution, slower speeds and safe driving

Drivers warned against speeding, sudden braking and risky turns on wet roads

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE rain alert: Motorists told to slow down, keep distance and avoid distractions in unstable weather
UAE rain alert: Motorists told to slow down, keep distance and avoid distractions in unstable weather
Afra Al Nofeli/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and follow safety measures during fluctuating weather conditions and rainfall, warning against distractions while driving.

The Traffic Directorate and Safe Patrols stressed the importance of staying focused on the road at all times, especially during rain, and adhering to speed limits when variable speed reduction systems are activated.

Drivers were advised to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, avoid sudden braking, and reduce speed significantly when turning to prevent skidding. Authorities also recommended pulling over safely if visibility becomes poor.

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Police further warned against reckless driving, drifting, and entering valleys or flood-prone areas, stressing full compliance with traffic laws during adverse weather.

Motorists were also advised to keep windshields clean, ensure headlights are properly used for visibility, and avoid open or low-lying areas where water may accumulate, as well as locations near trees or electrical lines during rainfall.

Safety tips for driving in rain

  • Stay fully focused on the road and avoid all distractions

  • Reduce speed, especially when variable speed limits are activated

  • Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles

  • Avoid sudden braking to prevent skidding

  • Slow down when turning to maintain control of the vehicle

  • Pull over safely if visibility becomes poor

  • Keep windshields clean for clear visibility

  • Use headlights properly to improve road visibility

  • Avoid reckless driving, drifting, and risky manoeuvres

  • Do not enter valleys or flood-prone areas

  • Stay away from water accumulation zones and low-lying areas

  • Avoid parking or standing near trees and electrical lines during rain

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