Motorists urged to slow down, avoid distractions and maintain safe distances
Dubai: Dubai Police have called on motorists to exercise heightened caution during rainfall, urging strict adherence to traffic laws and preventive safety measures.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and remain fully focused on the road, avoiding any form of distraction.
Authorities also confirmed their full preparedness to handle emergency incidents that may arise during wet weather conditions. Motorists and residents were warned to stay clear of water flows and refrain from crossing valleys to minimise risks and ensure public safety.
Dubai Police further emphasised the importance of complying with guidelines issued by relevant authorities, including those related to beaches and marinas.
In case of emergencies, the public can contact the Command and Control Centre at 999, while non-emergency situations can be reported by calling 901.