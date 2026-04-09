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Dubai Police rain alert: Motorists urged to drive with extra caution on wet roads

Motorists urged to slow down, avoid distractions and maintain safe distances

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police urge drivers to exercise caution during rainfall
Dubai Police urge drivers to exercise caution during rainfall
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police have called on motorists to exercise heightened caution during rainfall, urging strict adherence to traffic laws and preventive safety measures.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and remain fully focused on the road, avoiding any form of distraction.

Authorities also confirmed their full preparedness to handle emergency incidents that may arise during wet weather conditions. Motorists and residents were warned to stay clear of water flows and refrain from crossing valleys to minimise risks and ensure public safety.

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Dubai Police further emphasised the importance of complying with guidelines issued by relevant authorities, including those related to beaches and marinas.

In case of emergencies, the public can contact the Command and Control Centre at 999, while non-emergency situations can be reported by calling 901.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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RTADubai MunicipalityDubai Police

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