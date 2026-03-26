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Hatta alert: Avoid valleys and water streams during heavy rain

Dubai Police deploy patrols, warn against crossing flooded areas and hiking

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Emergency teams on standby as unstable weather raises flood dangers.
Emergency teams on standby as unstable weather raises flood dangers.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Motorists and visitors in Hatta have been urged to stay away from water streams and avoid hiking during unstable weather, as police ramp up patrols across valleys and mountainous area.

Brigadier Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said patrols have been deployed across all areas to respond to emergencies and manage traffic incidents during the current weather conditions affecting the UAE.

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He added that the patrol units are fully equipped to operate in rugged terrain, using specially designed tyres, advanced smart devices, and modern communication systems linked to the Command-and-Control Centre. The teams also carry comprehensive rescue equipment and are trained to handle emergencies around the clock.

Safety advisory

Brig. Al Ketbi called on tourists, visitors and drivers to exercise caution, stressing the importance of avoiding valleys and fast-flowing water streams.

He warned against attempting to cross flooded areas or venturing into valleys during heavy rainfall, urging the public to report emergencies by calling 999 and sharing accurate location details to ensure swift response.

Coordinated response

Hatta Police, in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, remain on high alert to deal with incidents such as vehicles trapped in floodwaters, falls from heights and rain-related traffic accidents.

The efforts are part of the ongoing safety campaign, “Rain is a Blessing, Don’t Make It a Calamity.”

Rapid deployment

Authorities said patrols are deployed immediately once rainfall begins and valleys start to flow, with warning signs activated to alert motorists to reduce speed. Coordination is also in place with land and sea rescue teams to ensure quick intervention.

Brig. Al Ketbi wished residents and visitors safety during the rainy conditions.

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