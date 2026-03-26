Authorities have issued alerts and urged caution, particularly in Abu Dhabi, before conditions begin to improve from Saturday. Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE is bracing for one final wave of unstable weather, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail expected through Friday, March 27, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. Authorities have issued alerts and urged caution, particularly in Abu Dhabi, before conditions begin to improve from Saturday, with clearer skies and cooler temperatures forecast. Here's a look at how the Emirates managed the weather today: