Authorities issue warnings as unstable weather brings rain, dust and reduced visibility
Authorities have issued a series of tips, warnings, and safety alerts, urging residents to exercise caution as rough seas and reduced visibility continue before conditions gradually improve later in the week.
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According to the NCM, one further wave is expected before conditions begin to ease on Saturday, and authorities are encouraging the public to remain prepared and cautious through Friday, March 27.
The Dubai Media Office has shared that the Dubai Civil Defense General Directorate is carrying out major field operations to manage current weather conditions. Operating under an integrated operational plan, these efforts focus on enhancing response speed while ensuring the safety of both lives and property.
Through coordinated actions and proactive measures, Dubai Civil Defense continues to uphold its commitment to protecting residents and minimising the impact of adverse weather across the emirate.
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The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a safety alert as the emirate experiences rainy and adverse weather conditions. Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution and follow the safety guidelines:
Drive carefully and adhere to all traffic instructions
Slow down and maintain safe distances on wet roads
Avoid flood-prone areas, torrents, and water accumulation zones
Stay away from the sea and beaches during unstable weather
The police emphasised that “every drop of rain strengthens our dedication to serving you.”
For assistance:
Emergency: 999
Non-emergency: 901
Authorities urge the public to stay alert and prioritise safety during the ongoing weather.