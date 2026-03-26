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Heavy rain and thunderstorms in UAE: Live weather, traffic updates, and safety tips

Authorities issue warnings as unstable weather brings rain, dust and reduced visibility

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Authorities have issued alerts and urged caution, particularly in Abu Dhabi, before conditions begin to improve from Saturday.
Authorities have issued alerts and urged caution, particularly in Abu Dhabi, before conditions begin to improve from Saturday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The UAE is bracing for one final wave of unstable weather, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail expected through Friday, March 27, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. Authorities have issued alerts and urged caution, particularly in Abu Dhabi, before conditions begin to improve from Saturday, with clearer skies and cooler temperatures forecast. Here's a look at how the Emirates managed the weather today:

Know the rules, safety tips to avoid fines up to Dh2,000

Authorities have issued a series of tips, warnings, and safety alerts, urging residents to exercise caution as rough seas and reduced visibility continue before conditions gradually improve later in the week.

Click to see the latest alerts and safety tips.

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Continuation of wadis flowing in Al Ain

Final wave of heavy rain and thunderstorm to hit UAE today

According to the NCM, one further wave is expected before conditions begin to ease on Saturday, and authorities are encouraging the public to remain prepared and cautious through Friday, March 27.

Dubai Civil Defense strengthens weather response

The Dubai Media Office has shared that the Dubai Civil Defense General Directorate is carrying out major field operations to manage current weather conditions. Operating under an integrated operational plan, these efforts focus on enhancing response speed while ensuring the safety of both lives and property.

Through coordinated actions and proactive measures, Dubai Civil Defense continues to uphold its commitment to protecting residents and minimising the impact of adverse weather across the emirate.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery

Police caution: Slow down, stay alert on wet roads

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a safety alert as the emirate experiences rainy and adverse weather conditions. Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution and follow the safety guidelines:

  • Drive carefully and adhere to all traffic instructions

  • Slow down and maintain safe distances on wet roads

  • Avoid flood-prone areas, torrents, and water accumulation zones

  • Stay away from the sea and beaches during unstable weather

The police emphasised that “every drop of rain strengthens our dedication to serving you.”

For assistance:

  • Emergency: 999

  • Non-emergency: 901

Authorities urge the public to stay alert and prioritise safety during the ongoing weather.

Heavy rains falling on Al-Qa'n road, southern Al Ain

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor

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