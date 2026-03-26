UAE braces for rain, strong winds as weather set to ease soon

Low-pressure system brings showers, dust and rough seas across country
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience continued unstable weather, with rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility expected across parts of the country before conditions gradually ease into the next week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest bulletin, the NCM said the country remains under the influence of a surface and upper-air low-pressure system, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy conditions accompanied by convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity over scattered areas.
Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times to reach up to 60 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
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Temperatures are expected to peak at around 31°C in coastal areas and 33°C inland, before beginning to decline later in the week.
Looking ahead, rainfall is expected to extend across most areas on Friday, accompanied by a drop in temperatures and stronger winds. Conditions will begin to improve over the weekend, with fair to partly cloudy skies forecast from Saturday, although dusty conditions and rough seas are likely to persist.
By Sunday and Monday, the weather is expected to stabilise further, with moderate winds and occasional cloud cover, while sea conditions gradually ease in the Arabian Gulf but remain rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.