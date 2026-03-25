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UAE weather alert: Unstable conditions persist as rain and strong winds sweep country

The NCM forecast indicates continued unstable weather in the coming days

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Wet roads on the way to Abu Dhabi
Wet roads on the way to Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions continue for the third day, with rainfall reported across the country as the UAE remains under the influence of a low-pressure system, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country is affected by an extension of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity over scattered areas.

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Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times to reach up to 50 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility. Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to rise gradually before a noticeable drop later in the week, particularly on Friday, when rainfall is expected to extend to most areas of the country.

The NCM forecast indicates continued unstable weather in the coming days, with strong winds, rough seas and further rainfall expected before conditions begin to improve.

By Saturday, conditions are forecast to become fair to partly cloudy, with a significant decrease in temperatures. North-westerly to south-westerly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Seas will remain rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, similar conditions are expected, with fair to partly cloudy skies and cloud cover at times westward. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas are forecast to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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