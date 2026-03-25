The NCM forecast indicates continued unstable weather in the coming days
Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions continue for the third day, with rainfall reported across the country as the UAE remains under the influence of a low-pressure system, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country is affected by an extension of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity over scattered areas.
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Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times to reach up to 50 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility. Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are set to rise gradually before a noticeable drop later in the week, particularly on Friday, when rainfall is expected to extend to most areas of the country.
The NCM forecast indicates continued unstable weather in the coming days, with strong winds, rough seas and further rainfall expected before conditions begin to improve.
By Saturday, conditions are forecast to become fair to partly cloudy, with a significant decrease in temperatures. North-westerly to south-westerly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Seas will remain rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Sunday, similar conditions are expected, with fair to partly cloudy skies and cloud cover at times westward. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas are forecast to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.