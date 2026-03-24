GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE faces weeks of spring weather instability until early May

Seasonal ‘Sarayat’ storms to bring rain and thunderstorms to UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE faces weeks of spring weather instability until early May
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience periods of unstable spring weather until early May, a seasonal pattern locally known as “Sarayat” or “Marawih”, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Al Jarwan said the transitional spring period between mid-March and early May is typically marked by rapid and recurring weather fluctuations, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and fast-developing convective clouds.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

He clarified that these weather disturbances can form quickly, sometimes producing intense thunderclouds and heavy downpours within short periods. The UAE may also be affected by a regional cloud belt extending from central and eastern Africa across the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf, bringing rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

According to Al Khaleej newspaper, Al Jarwan said the UAE and wider Gulf region began to feel the effects of an active low-pressure system towards the end of March, bringing scattered cloud cover, rainfall and occasional thunderstorms between 21 and 27 March.

He added that similar spring systems have produced record rainfall in recent years, pointing to a deep low-pressure system between 8 and 10 March 2024 that brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, as well as severe rainfall between 14 and 17 April 2024, when precipitation exceeded 200mm in several areas.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Health risks rise after rain, UAE residents advised

Health risks rise after rain, UAE residents advised

2m read
Rapid weather changes expected between March 20 and May 10 across the UAE.

UAE prepares for ‘Sarayat’ spring disturbances

2m read
Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi star as Afghanistan sign off with 82-run win over Canada in the ICC Men

UAE to host Afghanistan series against Sri Lanka

2m read
Optical telescopes remain the most widely accepted scientific tool for moon sighting

Who really determines when Ramadan begins?

3m read