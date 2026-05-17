Will PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi attend the IPL 2026 final?

Conflicting reports cloud PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s travel plans to Ahmedabad
With the IPL 2026 final and the ICC Board meetings both set to take place in Ahmedabad later this month, speculation has grown around whether Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi will travel to India. However, conflicting reports from Pakistan and Indian media have created confusion over the situation.
According to Pakistan based reports, including Geo Super, Naqvi has received invitations for both the ICC Board meetings and the IPL 2026 final, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.
The ICC meetings, which include the Chief Executives Committee meeting and the in person Board discussions, are expected to focus heavily on the future structure of the World Test Championship. While the CEC meeting will reportedly be held virtually on May 21, the main Board meetings are scheduled for May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan reports suggested that, under normal circumstances, Naqvi would have been expected to attend the meetings in person. As you all know, ongoing political tensions and diplomatic friction between BCCI and PCB continue to complicate cross border travel involving cricket officials from both sides.
Indian media reports, meanwhile, have painted a very different picture.
According to top cricket administrative sources quoted in India, Mohsin Naqvi is not expected to travel to Ahmedabad for either the ICC meetings or the IPL final and will instead attend the ICC discussions virtually from Pakistan.
The reports further claimed that remote participation is a standard ICC provision and that Naqvi was never realistically expected to attend the IPL final physically given the current diplomatic climate between the two nations.
Interestingly, the ICC meetings were originally planned to be held in Doha, Qatar, before being shifted to Ahmedabad due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia.
As things stand, there has been no official public confirmation from either the ICC or PCB regarding Naqvi’s final travel plans. But unless there is a dramatic late development, all indications currently point towards the PCB chairman attending virtually rather than appearing at the IPL final in person.