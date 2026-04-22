Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz under PCB investigation after positive drug test

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that the process is underway and said the findings will be shared with the ICC once completed.

The test was carried out during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. The ICC has since informed the PCB, which has begun formal proceedings into the matter.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a reported positive test for recreational drug use, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, the deal has now fallen through, with Surrey yet to comment on the situation.

The development has also ended Nawaz’s planned move to English county side Surrey County Cricket Club for the T20 Blast. He had been scheduled to feature in the competition starting later this month, and was expected to be officially unveiled as a signing.

During the T20 World Cup, Pakistan reached the Super Eight stage, with Nawaz finishing the tournament with seven wickets and 15 runs.

The 32-year-old is an important member of Pakistan’s white-ball setup and has played a key role in T20 cricket. He has taken 101 wickets in 98 T20 internationals, making him one of Pakistan’s leading wicket-takers in the format. He has also scored 911 runs and has two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Despite the off-field situation, Nawaz has been playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans, where he has taken six wickets in eight matches this season.

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