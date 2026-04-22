GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz under PCB investigation after positive drug test

All-rounder’s county deal with Surrey falls through amid ongoing inquiry

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Nawaz
AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a reported positive test for recreational drug use, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The test was carried out during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. The ICC has since informed the PCB, which has begun formal proceedings into the matter.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that the process is underway and said the findings will be shared with the ICC once completed.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

County move collapses

The development has also ended Nawaz’s planned move to English county side Surrey County Cricket Club for the T20 Blast. He had been scheduled to feature in the competition starting later this month, and was expected to be officially unveiled as a signing.

However, the deal has now fallen through, with Surrey yet to comment on the situation.

Nawaz had previously been granted a No-Objection Certificate by the PCB for the short-term move.

Key player for Pakistan

The 32-year-old is an important member of Pakistan’s white-ball setup and has played a key role in T20 cricket. He has taken 101 wickets in 98 T20 internationals, making him one of Pakistan’s leading wicket-takers in the format. He has also scored 911 runs and has two five-wicket hauls to his name.

During the T20 World Cup, Pakistan reached the Super Eight stage, with Nawaz finishing the tournament with seven wickets and 15 runs.

Despite the off-field situation, Nawaz has been playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans, where he has taken six wickets in eight matches this season.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Usama Mir

PCB clears four Pakistan players for T20 Blast

2m read
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has again raised eyebrows with his comments surrounding the PCB

PSL to overtake IPL as “world’s number one league"

2m read
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has appealed the two-match ban he is set to face

Fakhar Zaman appeals PCB ban amid ball-tampering row

2m read
Pakistan's Naseem Shah has been fined for his social media activity

Naseem Shah faces Pakistan’s largest-ever cricket fine

2m read