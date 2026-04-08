PCB clears four Pakistan players for T20 Blast including Usama Mir

Pakistan quartet receive PCB clearance for county and Vitality Blast duties
The Pakistan Cricket Board has granted No Objection Certificates (NOC) to four players, allowing them to take part in overseas competitions during the 2026 season, including England’s domestic T20 tournament.
The T20 Blast, also known as the Vitality Blast for sponsorship reasons, is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in England and Wales.
Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir are among the key names cleared to feature in the Vitality T20 Blast. Sufiyan will be available for a short window from May 22 to June 7, while Nawaz and Usama Mir have been given longer availability that stretches into mid and late July, suggesting they could play a bigger role through the tournament.
Mohammad Abbas has also received clearance, with multiple NOCs issued for different phases of the county season. He is set to represent Derbyshire across April, May and June, along with a longer stint from August to late September. The schedule reflects a planned approach to managing his workload while keeping him active in red ball cricket in England.
Usama Mir already has experience in the Vitality Blast, having played for Worcestershire in 2023. He featured in 11 matches that season and picked up 19 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 7.29. For Nawaz and Sufiyan, this will be their first appearance in the competition.
The 2026 edition of the Vitality T20 Blast is set to begin on May 22 with Essex facing Sussex, and the tournament will run until July 18.
At present, all three spinners are involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season. Sufiyan Muqeem is part of Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Nawaz is playing for Multan Sultans, and Usama Mir represents defending champions Lahore Qalandars.