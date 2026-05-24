Pakistan train blast: At least 24 killed, over 50 injured in Quetta explosion near railway track

Train carrying military personnel bombed in Pakistan’s southwest, many killed
At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a powerful explosion targeted a train carrying military personnel in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said.
The blast occurred in the provincial capital Quetta as the train passed near Chaman Phatak, causing two carriages to overturn and catch fire. Thick black smoke billowed from the scene as emergency responders rushed to assist victims.
A senior official told AFP that army servicemen were among those killed in the attack.
According to officials, the affected shuttle train was travelling from Quetta Cantonment when the explosion struck near the railway track.
The force of the explosion caused two train cars to overturn and burst into flames, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site in videos shared online.
The blast occurred in an area usually guarded by security forces and also damaged nearby buildings and smashed parked vehicles, according to witnesses and social media footage.
Doctors at local hospitals said over 50 wounded people had been brought in for treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.
Rescue vehicles and a relief train were dispatched immediately to support evacuation and emergency operations at the site.
Videos circulating online showed damaged train compartments engulfed in smoke following the explosion.
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Railways strongly condemned the attack, calling it an act of “cowardly terrorism”.
Officials said such incidents would not weaken the country’s resolve, while investigations into the blast remain ongoing.
Balochistan government official Babar Yousafzai said authorities were investigating the incident but did not provide further details.
Quetta is the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province have frequently targeted security forces, government installations and civilians.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.