Pakistan: Acid attack on young doctor sparks outrage and hospital strike

Dr Mahnoor Nasir, a 29-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, was seriously injured on Saturday when acid was thrown on her while she was on duty at the surgical ward of Civil Sandeman Hospital in Quetta. The attack has shocked the medical community and raised urgent questions about workplace safety in public hospitals.

His actions earned widespread praise. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti described Razzaq’s intervention as an act of “extraordinary courage, humanity and dedication” and announced that he would receive a civil award. Politicians across party lines also hailed his bravery, with calls for national recognition of his efforts.

The attack has also highlighted a story of courage amid tragedy. Hospital employee Abdul Razzaq, who rushed to help Dr Mahnoor immediately after the assault, sustained burn injuries while trying to protect her. CCTV footage reportedly showed him coming to her aid as panic spread through the ward.

According to media reports in Pakistan, Dr Mahnoor suffered burns to her face and body and was initially treated in Quetta before being airlifted to Karachi for specialised care at Aga Khan University Hospital. Doctors treating her said her condition is stable. While she developed bilateral corneal opacities, her eyesight has so far been preserved. Plastic surgeons and ophthalmologists continue to monitor her condition.

“We had spent years learning how to save lives, but never did I imagine that one day, I would be standing beside you in a resuscitation room, fighting to minimise the damage caused by such senseless violence,” he wrote.

The alleged attacker fled the scene after the assault but was later tracked by law enforcement authorities and killed in what police described as an exchange of fire near a bus stand on the outskirts of Quetta. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have sparked debate, with doctors’ representatives arguing that he should have been arrested alive so investigators could establish a complete picture of the attack and any possible motives.

As Dr Mahnoor continues her recovery, many Pakistanis see her case as more than an attack on an individual. For doctors, it represents a failure to protect frontline health care workers. For women, it is another reminder of the threats they can face even in professional spaces. And for the wider public, it has become a stark symbol of the urgent need to confront violence, misogyny and insecurity wherever they occur.

The attack has reignited debate over gender-based violence in Pakistan, particularly acid attacks, which leave survivors with lifelong physical and emotional scars. While legislation has strengthened penalties for such crimes in recent years, activists argue that prevention, enforcement and cultural change remain critical challenges.

Celebrities quickly amplified the message. Actor Mahira Khan expressed her fury, writing that a woman had gone to work “to save lives” only to be attacked inside a hospital. Calling the incident “barbaric” and “evil”, she urged both men and women to speak out against violence.

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