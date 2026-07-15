2 dead in Noida building fire; EV charging spark suspected

According to Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, a spark is believed to have ignited an electric bike during charging before the fire spread to nearby petrol-powered vehicles parked on the ground floor.

Noida: Two people died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Noida's Mamura village on Wednesday, with preliminary findings suggesting the blaze may have started while an electric vehicle was being charged, NDTV reported.

"The fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged. A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles," Narain said.

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