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2 dead in Noida building fire; EV charging spark suspected

Around 50 families evacuated; building owner and leaseholder taken into custody

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Authorities said the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation.
Authorities said the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation.
Source: NDTV

Noida: Two people died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Noida's Mamura village on Wednesday, with preliminary findings suggesting the blaze may have started while an electric vehicle was being charged, NDTV reported.

According to Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, a spark is believed to have ignited an electric bike during charging before the fire spread to nearby petrol-powered vehicles parked on the ground floor.

Around 50 families living in the G+4 building were safely evacuated in a large-scale rescue operation involving seven fire tenders, hydraulic platforms and rescue vehicles, Narain said, according to PTI.

Two residents suffered severe smoke inhalation and were rushed to a district hospital, where they later died, according to the report.

"The fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged. A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles," Narain said.

He said smoke from the ground-floor parking area quickly travelled through the building, affecting residents on the upper floors. Rescue teams evacuated all occupants safely.

Police have registered an FIR, and the building owner and leaseholder have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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