“When we compared our stories, we realised this was not a one-off issue. Dispensing medication is slow everywhere, and pharmacies are running on solutions that were never built for the speed healthcare demands today. That is what pushed us to build Neulink.”

“Build something that people want and keep pushing towards it. Doubt is something you will come across, but it should not be the reason you stop.”

The founder said the UAE’s startup ecosystem gave entrepreneurs the opportunity to test ideas and build businesses, while Dubai was the natural location for Neulink because it was where he was born and first encountered the problem the company is trying to solve.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.