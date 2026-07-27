There was no advertising budget, and he chose to build the car rental platform without loans or debt. The business would rely on technology, organic online traffic and the industry knowledge he had gained during almost a decade in Dubai.

“The thing I remember most clearly is the certainty. I had grown up in a small town in Pakistan, and I had this very specific thought when I arrived: this is the place where I need to be. I did not have money or a plan that anyone would call sensible. What I had was the feeling that the ceiling had just been lifted off whatever I could become.”

Akhtar had arrived in the city on January 20, 2007, from a small town in Pakistan. He had little money and no clear business plan, but he was certain he had reached the place where he wanted to build his future.

“I did not want to keep handing that advantage to other people. In December 2016 I decided to build the platform I wished existed, one that put the independent operators and the customer first instead of the incumbents.”

“That does two things to you. It teaches you that effort is non-negotiable, and it teaches you that other people are depending on whether you show up or not. I carried that into every business I have built since.”

“Being the eldest of seven means you stop being a child earlier than other people. There was no version of my life where I got to figure things out slowly. From a young age I was working long days, sometimes eighteen hours, to help the family make ends meet.”

“Dubai is the place that made me, and I will always say that plainly. I arrived from a small town in Pakistan with almost nothing, and Dubai is where I learned who I could be.”

“Keep it simple. The most common mistake I see is people doing simple things in the most complicated way, usually to look impressive to investors who are not even in the room yet. You do not need their permission and at the start you may not need their money.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.